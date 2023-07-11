Bossier City resident to compete in Ironman World Championship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman, born and raised in Bossier City, has qualified for one of the most prestigious and challenging races in the world.

The Ironman World Championship will be held in Hawaii next year. The triathlon will consist of the following races:

2.4-mile swim

112-mile bike ride

26.2-mile run

Angel Martin joined KSLA Tuesday afternoon (July 11) to talk about what it takes mentally, physically and emotionally to tackle an event like this.

Martin recently participated in Ironman in Texas where she qualified to compete in Ironman in Hawaii. While she might have jumped over that hurdle, Martin says she faced many other obstacles along the way. One of which was a very bad car accident.

