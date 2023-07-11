Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier City resident to compete in Ironman World Championship

Ironman World Champion athlete talks about her journey
Ironman World Champion athlete talks about her journey
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman, born and raised in Bossier City, has qualified for one of the most prestigious and challenging races in the world.

The Ironman World Championship will be held in Hawaii next year. The triathlon will consist of the following races:

  • 2.4-mile swim
  • 112-mile bike ride
  • 26.2-mile run

Angel Martin joined KSLA Tuesday afternoon (July 11) to talk about what it takes mentally, physically and emotionally to tackle an event like this.

Ironman World Champion athlete talks about her journey
Ironman World Champion athlete talks about her journey

Martin recently participated in Ironman in Texas where she qualified to compete in Ironman in Hawaii. While she might have jumped over that hurdle, Martin says she faced many other obstacles along the way. One of which was a very bad car accident.

In the full interview, hear from Martin. Learn where she got her start and find out how she managed to join the most challenging triathlon in the world:
Angel Martin joined KSLA Tuesday afternoon (July 11) to talk about what it takes mentally, physically and emotionally to tackle the Ironman World Championship.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
2 people injured in shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; suspect dies in fire
Man fatally stabbed; woman arrested
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Child shot at Bossier City park
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
Shreveport man accused of raping a child
Storms possible through midday
Another round of storms likely today

Latest News

Red River Balloon Rally taking place at new location this year
Medical marijuana sales continue to rise in Arkansas
Alcoholics Anonymous has moved its meetings online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bossier Treatment Center discusses coping with alcohol abuse
Natchitoches Police Department investigating homicide at Motel 6