Shreveport man accused of raping a child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of raping a 13-year-old.

Shreveport police’s Special Victims Unit began an investigation after receiving a complaint Thursday (July 6).

“An emergency forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile, who disclosed disturbing details of a sexual assault” reportedly by 38-year-old Demetrius Raphiel Washington, police said.

After further investigation, detectives went to Washington’s employer; he fled the area but was apprehended a short time later.

Washington was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 4:05 p.m. the same day on one count each of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery, booking records show.

“On the above listed date and time, officers were advised that the offender had exchanged sexually explicit text and images with a minor,” the booking narrative reads.

Washington now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was booked at 12:38 a.m. Saturday (July 8).

If convicted as charged, Washington could face up to life in prison.

BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.