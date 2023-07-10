Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport man accused of raping a child

He’s also suspected of exchanging “sexually explicit text and images with a minor”
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of raping a 13-year-old.

Shreveport police’s Special Victims Unit began an investigation after receiving a complaint Thursday (July 6).

“An emergency forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile, who disclosed disturbing details of a sexual assault” reportedly by 38-year-old Demetrius Raphiel Washington, police said.

After further investigation, detectives went to Washington’s employer; he fled the area but was apprehended a short time later.

Washington was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 4:05 p.m. the same day on one count each of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery, booking records show.

“On the above listed date and time, officers were advised that the offender had exchanged sexually explicit text and images with a minor,” the booking narrative reads.

Washington now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where he was booked at 12:38 a.m. Saturday (July 8).

If convicted as charged, Washington could face up to life in prison.

BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape,...
BOOKED: Demetrius Raphiel Washington, 38, of Shreveport, one count each of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Market Street two-vehicle crash.
2 killed, 1 injured in major accident on North Market
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Child shot at Bossier City park
First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
First responders investigating shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; 2 people injured
Man fatally stabbed; woman arrested
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say

Latest News

SPD: Man allegedly shoots neighbor after argument
SPD: Man allegedly shoots neighbor after argument
Major scene active in south Shreveport
Major scene active in south Shreveport
First responders investigating major scene in south Shreveport
First responders investigating shooting, hostage situation in south Shreveport; 2 people injured
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player