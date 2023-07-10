Getting Answers
Scattered storms continue tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It has been a bit busy at the start of your work week with some storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex this morning. Going into the afternoon we will see a couple more storms pop up, scattered and isolated at best. High temperatures today will struggle to rise to averages as we are expecting highs to only reach the upper-80s and low-90s. By the evening hours the shower chances will be a bit lower with temperatures holding onto the 80s through 11.

It’s a repeat for Tuesday with more scattered storms likely throughout the day. Even with the storm chance on Tuesday, temperatures will start to creep up again with highs reaching the low 90s.

Starting Wednesday, an upper-level ridge will shift east and into the ArkLaTex shutting off our rain chances and bringing a return of the oppressive heat and humidity. By Thursday and Friday, highs will soar into the upper 90s but feel like temperatures will likely be well into the triple digits. It looks like this very hot and dry pattern will continue into the weekend for many areas!

