Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.(Peter Morgan | AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Modelo beer has topped sales of Bud Light for the second month in a row.

For the four weeks ending July 1, Modelo Especial took 8.7% of overall beer sales, compared to Bud Light’s 7% share, according to NIQ data.

Bud Light held the top spot for nearly two decades, but sales dropped off after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light has since rolled out a new marketing campaign in an effort to turn sales back around. It focuses on country music and NFL players.

Bud Light continues to be the top-selling beer in the United States year to date, but Modelo appears to be slowly closing the gap.

