Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Ministry setting up tent to serve as mobile revival in high-crime areas

It was first set up Sunday at Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church
By Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Right now, members of the community are trying to find new ways to fight against crime in Shreveport.

Shepherd N Sheep Theatrical Ministry purchased a tent to help witness in high crime areas in hopes of decreasing the violence.

They say the tent will serve as a mobile revival to travel to areas where crime is a problem.

On Sunday (July 9) for the first time, the community mobile tent was set up at Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church.

The tent will also be used to do plays relating to crime and salvation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Queen police officer shot during high-speed chase with suspect
North Market Street two-vehicle crash.
2 dead, 1 injured in major accident on North Market
A woman was shot at the Drake Apartments in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Woman dies in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex
Two people were shot Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Shreveport, La.
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Child shot at Bossier City park

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Irish Jam
Heart of Louisiana: Irish Jam
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Missing and endangered children from Colorado may be headed to Louisiana, deputies say
Shreveporter to help Jamming Jupiters build wall for the space-themed big balloon build
Shreveporter to help Jamming Jupiters build wall for the space-themed big balloon build
Man fatally stabbed; woman arrested