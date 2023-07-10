Ministry setting up tent to serve as mobile revival in high-crime areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Right now, members of the community are trying to find new ways to fight against crime in Shreveport.

Shepherd N Sheep Theatrical Ministry purchased a tent to help witness in high crime areas in hopes of decreasing the violence.

They say the tent will serve as a mobile revival to travel to areas where crime is a problem.

On Sunday (July 9) for the first time, the community mobile tent was set up at Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church.

The tent will also be used to do plays relating to crime and salvation.

