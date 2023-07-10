Man fatally stabbed; woman arrested

MANY, La. (KSLA) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in Many.

Police Chief Cheryl Wooley said it happened about 4:30 p.m. Sunday (July 9) at an apartment complex on Middle Creek Road.

A man and a woman, both in their mid- to late 20s, were arguing when the man was stabbed, the police chief said. He was taken to Sabine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was arrested. Wooley did not disclose the woman’s name nor the charge on which she was arrested.

