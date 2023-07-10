Getting Answers
First responders investigating shooting situation in south Shreveport

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are actively working a major scene on Crooked Creek Circle.

According to Caddo dispatch records, officers responded to a shooting call just before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 10. As of 10 a.m., 36 police units were still responding, with 20 medical units.

SPD says a male suspect reportedly shot his neighbor before retreating into his own home. One person has confirmed injuries and there is a potential second victim. The suspect fired multiple shots at arriving officers, causing them to retreat and call in reinforcements. No officers were injured.

Police say the suspect potentially has a long rifle. Hostage negotiation is on the scene, as well as Bossier Special Response Team and SWAT.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KSLA FOR UPDATES.

