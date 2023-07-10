Getting Answers
Fire damages apartment building

It happened in Building 4 of Old Salem Village on Buncombe Road
Fire damaged Building 4 of Old Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road on the afternoon of...
Fire damaged Building 4 of Old Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road on the afternoon of July 10, 2023.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a building at a Shreveport apartment complex.

It happened Monday afternoon (July 10) in Building 4 of Old Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.

Twenty-one Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the call that came in at 4:25 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A couple of police units also responded to the scene between West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

