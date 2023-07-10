Fire damages apartment building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a building at a Shreveport apartment complex.

It happened Monday afternoon (July 10) in Building 4 of Old Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.

Twenty-one Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the call that came in at 4:25 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A couple of police units also responded to the scene between West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.