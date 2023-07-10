Child shot at Bossier City park
The juvenile was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A child was shot Sunday at Meadowview Park in Bossier City.
Details of what happened are scant.
A group of people were at the park on Shed Road when, at some point, someone started shooting, police said.
The child was taken to a Shreveport hospital in non-life-threatening condition and is expected to be okay, authorities said.
