Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Child shot at Bossier City park

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A child was shot Sunday at Meadowview Park in Bossier City.

Details of what happened are scant.

A group of people were at the park on Shed Road when, at some point, someone started shooting, police said.

The child was taken to a Shreveport hospital in non-life-threatening condition and is expected to be okay, authorities said.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Queen police officer shot during high-speed chase with suspect
A woman was shot at the Drake Apartments in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Woman dies in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex
Two people were shot Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Shreveport, La.
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park
North Market Street two-vehicle crash.
2 dead, 1 injured in major accident on North Market
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
ArkLaTex woman to volunteer at Big Balloon Build in Colorado
ArkLaTex woman to volunteer at Big Balloon Build in Colorado
2 people killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on North Market
2 people killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on North Market
2 Bowie County escapees still on the loose
2 Bowie County escapees still on the loose