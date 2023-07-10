Child shot at Bossier City park

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A child was shot Sunday at Meadowview Park in Bossier City.

Details of what happened are scant.

A group of people were at the park on Shed Road when, at some point, someone started shooting, police said.

The child was taken to a Shreveport hospital in non-life-threatening condition and is expected to be okay, authorities said.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.