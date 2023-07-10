Getting Answers
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stowaway raccoons take over couple’s boat ride

After spending almost two hours enjoying the sun, they turned back and realized they were not alone. WCAX, SHANNON LIPKIN, CNN
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Some masked party crashers took over a Vermont couple’s Fourth of July cruise.

Steve and Shannon Lipkin spent their July 4 on Lake Champlain.

“We like to just go out in the middle of the lake and shut the motor off and just chill out,” Steve Lipkin said.

After spending almost two hours enjoying the sun, they turned back and realized they were not alone.

“All of a sudden, out of the left side here, the two heads popped up. And it was the raccoons who stowed away under the seats,” he said.

“That’s when I saw the raccoons, and the chaos and pandemonium began,” Shannon said.

Realizing the masked boat bandits had snuck onto their Bowrider and hid with the life jackets, they were now part of the crew for better or worse

“My first reaction was to jump overboard,” Steve Lipkin said.

The two quickly tried to separate themselves from their curious castaways.

“We didn’t have much choice but to keep going, so we got a couple cushions to fend them off,” he said.

While he guided the boat back, Shannon Lipkin shot tried to calm down the critters.

“We did the best we can. I’m an animal lover so I was mortified of thinking of these raccoons being in the middle of the lake,” she said.

He says the animals appeared to take in the sights as they headed back to shore.

“They were leaning out of the boat, enjoying the wind in their fur and the trip,” he said.

Once they returned, the couple grabbed their stuff and took off.

“They weren’t trying to hurt us and we didn’t want to hurt them, so everyone got off the boat safely,” Shannon Lipkin said.

An Independence Day that was anything but trashy.

“Made for an entertaining Fourth of July, that for sure,” he said.

“They were trying to find a safe place and I’m honored it was my boat,” she added.

Neither the couple nor the raccoons were hurt. But Vermont Fish and Wildlife reminds the public to avoid contact with raccoons and get immediate medical attention if scratched or bitten, because raccoons can carry rabies.

