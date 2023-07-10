Getting Answers
Another round of storms likely today

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keep that rain gear handy this morning! Scattered storms are already developing across parts of the ArKLaTex and these will likely increase over the next several hours thanks to a stalled front in the region and some upper level energy working in from Texas. Otherwise it’s a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Heading into the afternoon, storm chances should gradually decrease and shift south leading to more late day sunshine. Clouds and rain chances for the first half of the day will put a lid on the heat with highs only in the mid to upper 80s.

It’s a repeat for Tuesday with more scattered storms likely throughout the day. Even with the storm chance on Tuesday, temperatures will start to creep up again with highs reaching the low 90s.

Starting Wednesday, an upper level ridge will shift east and into the ArkLaTex shutting off our rain chances and bringing a return of the oppressive heat and humidity. By Thursday and Friday, highs will soar into the upper 90s but feels like temperatures will likely be well into the triple digits.

It looks like this very hot and dry pattern will continue into the weekend for many areas!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

