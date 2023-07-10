Alzheimer’s, dementia center offering free virtual support group for caregivers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center is offering a free support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Caring for a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia can be a heavy weight for some to bear. Program Director and counselor Laura Gauthier says the difficulties can be easier to handle when you’re able to speak with other people sharing your experience.

The online support program is designed for caretakers who can’t leave their loved ones or who have a strict work schedule. The center says they understand some may be nervous about joining the group or sharing their personal struggles. They say it’s okay for participants to just join and listen if they don’t feel comfortable sharing.

The first meeting will take place over Zoom from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Meetings will continue every third Wednesday at 1 p.m.

To register, call (318) 656-4800.

