The wet weather continues into the coming work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! A new cluster of storms looks to move through the ArkLaTex today and pose some low-end severe weather risks for the region. Wet weather returns early tomorrow morning as scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for most of the day. Rain chances begin to die off on Tuesday, yet they are not out of the question for any rain possible.

For today, this wave of storms is forecasted to move southeastward through the ArkLaTex posing the threats of heavy downpours and gusty winds at times, but may break up as we enter the mid-afternoon hours. Tonight’s conditions look to return to calm and quiet once again with a few passing clouds. Temperatures remain below average in terms of high’s and remain in the mid-to-low 70′s for the low’s.

We are expecting another cluster of unstable air to remain in the area for Monday and cause pop-up showers and thunderstorms for most areas around the ArkLaTex, but these storms have a small chance to produce a severe threats to the area. Temperatures stay below average, but looking into late next week, they may be on the rise!

Stay safe, ArkLaTex!

- CJ Cartledge

