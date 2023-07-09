Two vehicles collide in major accident on North Market

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major accident occurred on North Market Street, possibly leaving multiple people injured.

On July 9, at 8:27 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a major traffic accident on the 5700 block of North Market Street.

The collision involved a black SUV and a black car.

North Market Street two-vehicle crash. (ksla)

According to 911 records, up to 14 units were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

A witness on the scene told our reporter that two people have been taken from the scene in an ambulance. Another witness claimed that there may be a third victim.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

