SPD searching for missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man that was reported missing this month.

Brandon Allen, 36, was reported missing by family members, who say he was last seen on July 6 in Shreveport.

Brandon Allen (8-31-1986) (SPD)

He is 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Allen has brown hair and hazel eyes. It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact SPD at 318-673-7300.

