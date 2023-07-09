Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
The past connects with the present during Grambling Legends’ Hall of Fame ceremony

11 new additions get the call to the hall
Several honored inside Hobdy Assembly Center during Hall of Fame ceremony
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - “I’ve been on a lot of big stages. But, this is the biggest one.”

The stage is not only large, it’s Hall of Fame worthy. The Grambling legends organization is once again honoring the storied institution’s past with the present.

Blazer that shows GSU legends Hall of Fame logo
Blazer that shows GSU legends Hall of Fame logo(KSLA)

“You look back over your career and you see the things you accomplished it’s exciting to me to look at all of the number over three years, " says Kenny Sikes, Grambling basketball alum, and current Booker T. Washington-Shreveport head coach. “But, this is great. A lot of guys ahead of me, they paved the way.”

Some couldn’t believe they got the call to the hall.

GSU legends speak before ceremony
GSU legends speak before ceremony(KSLA)

“I was so excited. I didn’t know what to do really, " says former Grambling football player, Andre Robinson. “I thought it was a joke. They told me, ‘You got to hold it for awhile.’ It was hard to contain myself to keep it to myself. But, I did it.”

Even though some played professionally at the highest level, they’re still fans themselves of those who came before on them.

“So many guys I looked up to who I wanted to be while at Grambling, " says Jason Hatcher, former Dallas Cowboys, and GSU football defensive end. “I heard beautiful stories about guys like [Doug Williams], and [Shack Harris], what they went through to get me where I’m at. I’m soaking it all in right now. Just so surreal.”

Former NFL star Jason Hatcher being introduced
Former NFL star Jason Hatcher being introduced(KSLA)

“Best four years of our life was spent here, " says James ‘Shack’ Harris. “Made a lot of friends and continue to be friends. We’re just go thankful that we can come back and give back to a school that gave us so much.”

James 'Shack' Harris speaks during GSU ceremony
James 'Shack' Harris speaks during GSU ceremony(KSLA)

“This is Grambling, " says Doug Williams. “This is place where everybody is somebody. When you look out here and see this audience this is what you want, supporting Grambling State University. This is why we’re here.”

Many may no longer physically be on campus daily, Grambling is forever in their hearts.

