Legendary football coach Lee Hedges passes at 93

Hedges led Captain Shreve to 1973 state football championship
Remembering legendary football coach Lee Hedges
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Ark-La-Tex football community is in mourning this evening.

Lee Hedges has passed away at the age of 93, on Sunday morning.

The Arkansas native starred at Fair Park High School. Soon after graduation, he earned his first head coaching opportunity, for Byrd High School in the 1950s.

With the help of Terry Bradshaw, Hedges led Woodlawn football to the 1965 state title game.

In 1973, he led Captain Shreve to a state championship.

“To know him personally, and to know how humble he was, " says Bo Harris, former LSU and NFL linebacker. “How good of a person he was. You can’t overemphasize that. He just brought the best in you. He taught you so many of the good lessons of life.”

“We had completed that process where you know, you had your black and your white players, " says Willie Mosley, member of the 1973 Captain Shreve state championship team. “Coach had brought that together. With that, the way he put the glue in that thing and came together. It bonded us as young men.”

Stay with KSLA News 12 Sports, as we continue to remember the life and legacy of Lee Hedges.

