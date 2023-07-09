Crisis hotline service offered to those affected by Fourth of July shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport resident decided to step up and assist the community by starting a crisis care hotline for those affected by the recent mass shooting that took place at a block party on the Fourth of July.

“I did what I called a Crisis Care Package or a Crisis Care Program to address the need that I saw. It was close to home; this last incident on Pearl Street happened two streets away from my grandmother and my parents’ house,” Public Health Scientist Charlette Edwards said. “My grandmother built her house on Cooper Road in 1956. I just wanted to have an initial resource for people to access.”

Better Days Ahead Crisis Response (KSLA)

Edwards will be partnering up with Paradise Funeral Home next week to offer on-site grief counseling.

