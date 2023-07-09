Shreveport church brings community together through prayer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church wants to heal the community through prayer.

On July 8, the Johnson Holy Temple Church held a community prayer on gun violence in the area. The church is located less than a mile away from where a mass shooting happened during a Fourth of July block party on Pearl Street.

“Prayer is very important, and I think prayer is one of the main keys that’s going to get us through this time,” Attendee Sharon Spearman said.

The church says they plan to have more community prayer gatherings in hopes to reduce gun violence in the future.

