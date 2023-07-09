Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport church brings community together through prayer

The community prayer was held July 8.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport church wants to heal the community through prayer.

On July 8, the Johnson Holy Temple Church held a community prayer on gun violence in the area. The church is located less than a mile away from where a mass shooting happened during a Fourth of July block party on Pearl Street.

RELATED STORY
Shreveport church offers counseling, prayers for community traumatized by Fourth of July mass shooting

“Prayer is very important, and I think prayer is one of the main keys that’s going to get us through this time,” Attendee Sharon Spearman said.

The church says they plan to have more community prayer gatherings in hopes to reduce gun violence in the future.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
De Queen police officer shot during high speed chase with suspect
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Two people were shot Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Shreveport, La.
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park
A woman was shot at the Drake Apartments in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Woman dies in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex

Latest News

Community prayer held for July 4 shooting victims
Community prayer held for July 4 shooting victims
Shreveport pastor offers counseling to community following July 4 shooting
Shreveport church offers counseling, prayers for community traumatized by Fourth of July mass shooting
The balloon release was held at David Raines Park.
Balloon release held for victim of Fourth of July shooting
Sickle Cell Softball Tournament celebrates 45th year