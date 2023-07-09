Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Boil advisory announced for Coushatta

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - A main break caused low water pressure below 20 PSI and now a boil advisory is in place.

On July 3, around 10:28 p.m., the town of Coushatta’s water system experienced a problem to its water system. Due to a break in the water main, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

As a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is issuing a boil advisory for the entire system.

The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded.

How to stay healthy during a boil advisory.
How to stay healthy during a boil advisory.(City of Gonzales)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Queen police officer shot during high speed chase with suspect
A woman was shot at the Drake Apartments in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Woman dies in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex
Two people were shot Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Shreveport, La.
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park
Wife reportedly stabs husband during argument
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Community prayer held for July 4 shooting victims
Shreveport church brings community together through prayer
Better Days Ahead Crisis Response
Crisis hotline service offered to those affected by Fourth of July shooting
Missing person generic
SPD searching for missing man
Jehovah’s Witnesses' convention returns to Bossier City
Jehovah’s Witnesses host “Exercise Patience” convention in Bossier City