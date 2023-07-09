Boil advisory announced for Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - A main break caused low water pressure below 20 PSI and now a boil advisory is in place.

On July 3, around 10:28 p.m., the town of Coushatta’s water system experienced a problem to its water system. Due to a break in the water main, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

As a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is issuing a boil advisory for the entire system.

The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded.

