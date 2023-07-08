Woman injured in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Bossier City early Saturday morning (July 8).

The shooting happened at the Drake Apartments on John Wesley Boulevard around 1:40 a.m., officials with the police department say. A female victim was shot and taken to a Shreveport hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

A woman was shot at the Drake Apartments in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Viewer)

The shooting remains under investigation. More details will be added to this story as we gather them.

