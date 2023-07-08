Woman injured in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Bossier City early Saturday morning (July 8).
The shooting happened at the Drake Apartments on John Wesley Boulevard around 1:40 a.m., officials with the police department say. A female victim was shot and taken to a Shreveport hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.
The shooting remains under investigation. More details will be added to this story as we gather them.
