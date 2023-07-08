Getting Answers
Wife reportedly stabs husband during argument

(MGN ONLINE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are looking for a woman after she reportedly stabbed her husband.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive; that’s at the Northwood II Apartments. Police say the two got into some sort of argument, and the wife allegedly stabbed the husband.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening; he was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the wife left the apartment before they arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

