Wife reportedly stabs husband during argument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are looking for a woman after she reportedly stabbed her husband.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive; that’s at the Northwood II Apartments. Police say the two got into some sort of argument, and the wife allegedly stabbed the husband.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening; he was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the wife left the apartment before they arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

