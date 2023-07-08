Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.(Spanish Fork Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORK, Utah (Gray News) - Authorities in Utah say a child who went missing Friday morning has been found dead.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, a 2-year-old child named Emit Burrell was reported missing around 8:40 a.m. from the American Leadership Academy’s field.

Police said the toddler was at the football field with his father who assists with coaching.

Surveillance footage showed Emit exiting the field to the west, the department said.

Rescue crews searched the school grounds and surrounding area before they located the boy’s body.

Police said the child was located submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris grate less than a mile away from the football field.

Crews performed CPR on the boy but Emit was pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the community,” the police department shared.

Authorities did not immediately announce if anyone would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car

Latest News

FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
Wife reportedly stabs husband during argument
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
Sevier Co. deputy reported shot during chase with suspect
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing