Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car

Latest News

Shreveport pastor offers counseling to community following July 4 shooting
Shreveport church offers counseling, prayers for community traumatized by Fourth of July mass shooting
The boon release was held at David Raines Park.
Balloon release held for victim of Fourth of July shooting
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say