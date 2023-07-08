Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Storms expected throughout this weekend

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning, ArkLaTex! Moderate storm chances remain into the weekend with some storms becoming severe. High temperatures look to stay around the average for the next 5 days.

Calm conditions with sunny skies are expected for most of the day before storms move through the region from the north bringing threats of heavy downpours and damaging winds. The rest of the night looks to return to quiet and calm conditions before another wave enters.

Another wave looks to intrude early Sunday morning and bring similar threats to the ArkLaTex as well as cooling off temperatures again. Once this system moves out by the lunch hour, sunny skies return and temperatures rise back to the average before the sun sets.

A third round of storms are possible looking into Monday afternoon, but not looking to pose a serious threat to most regions. The next work week is expected to have wet weather for the first half, then conditions become calmer, but hotter looking into the second half of the week.

Stay safe and stay aware, ArkLaTex!

- CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car

Latest News

A couple rounds of storms are expected this weekend
CJ's Saturday morning weather update
Storm chances pick back up
Storm chances pick back up by the end of the weekend
Some storms this weekend
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Scattered storms this weekend
A hot weekend ahead with some storms