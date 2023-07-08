Storms expected throughout this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning, ArkLaTex! Moderate storm chances remain into the weekend with some storms becoming severe. High temperatures look to stay around the average for the next 5 days.

Calm conditions with sunny skies are expected for most of the day before storms move through the region from the north bringing threats of heavy downpours and damaging winds. The rest of the night looks to return to quiet and calm conditions before another wave enters.

Another wave looks to intrude early Sunday morning and bring similar threats to the ArkLaTex as well as cooling off temperatures again. Once this system moves out by the lunch hour, sunny skies return and temperatures rise back to the average before the sun sets.

A third round of storms are possible looking into Monday afternoon, but not looking to pose a serious threat to most regions. The next work week is expected to have wet weather for the first half, then conditions become calmer, but hotter looking into the second half of the week.

Stay safe and stay aware, ArkLaTex!

- CJ Cartledge

