Sevier Co. deputy reported shot during chase with suspect
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly shot early Saturday morning (July 8).
The sheriff in Little River County says it happened during a chase with a suspect, which ended in Little River County north of Foreman on Highway 41.
It’s believed the deputy’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
The sheriff in Little River County says the chase involved a suspect named Kenneth Smith, 37; he’s the one believed to have shot the deputy.
More information will be added to this story as we gather it.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.