Sevier Co. deputy reported shot during chase with suspect

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly shot early Saturday morning (July 8).

The sheriff in Little River County says it happened during a chase with a suspect, which ended in Little River County north of Foreman on Highway 41.

It’s believed the deputy’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The sheriff in Little River County says the chase involved a suspect named Kenneth Smith, 37; he’s the one believed to have shot the deputy.

Kenneth Smith, DOB: 10/26/1985 (Little River County Sheriff's Office)

More information will be added to this story as we gather it.

