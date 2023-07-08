Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Motorcyclist injured in near head-on collision with pickup truck in Natchitoches

A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.
A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man riding a motorcycle is recovering from injuries after getting into a wreck with another man driving a pickup truck.

It all happened in Natchitoches on Friday evening (July 7) around 6 p.m., the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The crash was in the 2600 block of Highway 494 near Bermuda Road, and involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.
A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies got on the scene and found the motorcyclist lying in the road injured. They say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says a 46-year-old man from Natchitoches was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 494, when for reasons still under investigation, he drifted across the center line and hit a 2022 Ford F-150 being driven by a 63-year-old man from Coushatta. It was nearly a head-on crash, officials say.

A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.
A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.
A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The impact caused the man on the motorcycle to be thrown off the bike; he was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office reports.

The biker was taken to a hospital in Natchitoches for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player
Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car

Latest News

Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
A woman was shot at the Drake Apartments in Bossier City, La. on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Woman injured in overnight shooting at Bossier apartment complex
Sevier Co. deputy reported shot during chase with suspect
Two people were shot Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Shreveport, La.
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park