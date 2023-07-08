Motorcyclist injured in near head-on collision with pickup truck in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man riding a motorcycle is recovering from injuries after getting into a wreck with another man driving a pickup truck.

It all happened in Natchitoches on Friday evening (July 7) around 6 p.m., the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The crash was in the 2600 block of Highway 494 near Bermuda Road, and involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies got on the scene and found the motorcyclist lying in the road injured. They say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says a 46-year-old man from Natchitoches was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 494, when for reasons still under investigation, he drifted across the center line and hit a 2022 Ford F-150 being driven by a 63-year-old man from Coushatta. It was nearly a head-on crash, officials say.

A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man on a motorcycle was injured in this crash in Natchitoches, La. on Friday, July 7, 2023. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The impact caused the man on the motorcycle to be thrown off the bike; he was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office reports.

The biker was taken to a hospital in Natchitoches for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.