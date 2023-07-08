Motorcyclist injured in near head-on collision with pickup truck in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A man riding a motorcycle is recovering from injuries after getting into a wreck with another man driving a pickup truck.
It all happened in Natchitoches on Friday evening (July 7) around 6 p.m., the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The crash was in the 2600 block of Highway 494 near Bermuda Road, and involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Deputies got on the scene and found the motorcyclist lying in the road injured. They say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The sheriff’s office says a 46-year-old man from Natchitoches was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 494, when for reasons still under investigation, he drifted across the center line and hit a 2022 Ford F-150 being driven by a 63-year-old man from Coushatta. It was nearly a head-on crash, officials say.
The impact caused the man on the motorcycle to be thrown off the bike; he was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office reports.
The biker was taken to a hospital in Natchitoches for treatment.
The crash is still under investigation.
