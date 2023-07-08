Getting Answers
Jehovah’s Witnesses host “Exercise Patience” convention in Bossier City

Around 4,000 delegates came out to the three-day event.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world is meeting at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are holding a regional convention in the area. This year’s theme is “Exercise Patience.” Around 4,000 delegates came out to the three-day event which concludes Sunday afternoon (July 9).

“By being here, we have exercised patience because for three years, we haven’t been able to meet as a large group like this,” Spokesman Keith Green said.

He says the event gives a source of encouragement and comfort at a time when many struggle with day-to-day life.

“The program is dealing with patience. We know all of us face different problems from time to time that affects our patience, and when we lose patience, we lose joy because joy and patience go hand in hand,” Green said.

This year over 6000 Exercise Patience conventions will be held worldwide. Green says the group will hold another convention in Bossier City next week on July 14-16 for the Spanish speaking population.

The event is free to the public.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

