Grambling Sports Hall of Fame to welcome new members during Saturday night ceremony

Current Booker T. Washington-Shreveport hoops coach Kenny Sikes to be inducted
GSU to induct several into Hall of Fame during Saturday night ceremony
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Each year the past connects with the present at Grambling.

Saturday evening inside the Hobdy Assembly Center, the Grambling Sports Hall of Fame will hold their annual induction ceremony.

This year, 11 former GSU athletes will be forever enshrined in history. Former Tigers basketball star and current Booker T. Washington-Shreveport coach, Kenny Sikes, will be honored. GSU football alum, and former Dallas Cowboy Jason Hatcher will be recognized.

“You’re going to see some lies, some truths and a whole lot of fun, " says Ray Higgins, Grambling Sports Hall of Fame Chairman. “One thing I do know, they get up there and they start reminiscing about their time at Grambling. It takes them back. It always brings fond memories. Get some jokes in there, some good times. Always a great thing for the crowd to be a part of. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve sold out every year we’ve had it.”

The doors inside the Hobdy Assembly Center open at 5:00, the event begins at 6:00 on Saturday.

