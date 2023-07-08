Getting Answers
Balloon release held for victim of Fourth of July shooting

The event was held on Friday (July 7) at 7:30 p.m. in David Raines Park.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community gathered for a balloon release to honor the memory of Morad Aziz, 22, a victim of a shooting that took place July 4.

The boon release was held at David Raines Park.
Aziz and three additional people lost their lives when someone opened fire and shot multiple people during a Fourth of July block party.

