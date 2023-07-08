Balloon release held for victim of Fourth of July shooting
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community gathered for a balloon release to honor the memory of Morad Aziz, 22, a victim of a shooting that took place July 4.
The event was held on Friday (July 7) at 7:30 p.m. in David Raines Park.
Aziz and three additional people lost their lives when someone opened fire and shot multiple people during a Fourth of July block party.
