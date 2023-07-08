Getting Answers
2 shot at Shreveport mobile home park

Two people were shot Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Shreveport, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people were shot at a mobile home park in Shreveport late Friday night (July 7).

It happened about 10 minutes before midnight at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park. Two people were reportedly shot and taken by private car to a convenience store at the intersection of Pines and Jefferson Paige roads, where the Shreveport Fire Department met them for treatment. The victims were then taken by private car to a Shreveport hospital.

It’s unclear how serious the victims’ injuries are at this time.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

