Two dead from plane crash near the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport

Authorities block off the scene.
Authorities block off the scene.(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, July 6, 2023 a single-engine Beech 36 plane crashed near John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport in Rayville, La. around 11 p.m.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, two passengers of the plane are dead.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

We will provide updates as we get more information.

