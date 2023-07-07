Supporters stop by to meet and greet with LSU baseball star Hayden Travinski

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Ark-La-Tex has not one, but two NCAA champions in the span of a year.

Airline High School alum, and LSU baseball star Hayden Travinski treated his supporters to an autograph session at Walmart on Mansfield Road on Thursday.

For three hours, the catcher spoke and relived the recent memories of winning with those who grew up hearing his name locally, for years.

Aside from the meet and greet, the event raised proceeds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Christus Health in Shreveport-Bossier.

“Obviously, you want to impact the communities around you, " says Travinski. “I’m grateful to be in that position. Thankful to everyone involved that can make this happen. Special people. Grateful to give back.”

“What a gift, " says Kelley Matkins, with Christus Health. “Donations like these from the autographs rounding up at the register at Walmart come back to the hospital to raise money for specialized equipment for babies and kids at Christus Health. It’s so fulfilling to see all of the donations coming in and to award that equipment to our doctors and nurses.”

