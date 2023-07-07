Storm chances pick back up by the end of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Limited rain is expected on Saturday, but look for more widespread showers and storms to return again on Sunday and linger into early next week. Otherwise typical July heat and humid can be expected in the coming days.

We’ll stay warm and quiet as we head into tonight. Any isolated showers that may pop-up will quickly fade this evening. We’ll be mostly clear overnight with temperatures settling back into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday starts off sunny in most spots. Some clouds will build up into the afternoon, but only a very few will blossom into a shower or storm. The chance for rain remains a low 20%. We’ll be seasonably hot and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and a heat index as high as 105.

Shower and storm chances will pick back up on Sunday starting potentially in the morning in some areas and continuing into the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours, lightning and some gusty wind will be possible in the strongest storms. The chance for rain is around 60%. Before any rain gets going most of us will see temperatures hit the low 90s before cooling down as it turns wet.

More scattered showers and storms look likely on Monday. Temperatures will be held below average for this time of year with highs only around 90. The chance for rain is 60% again.

Rain chances will taper off through midweek with dry weather looking probable by the end of the week. We’ll heat back up into the mid to possibly upper 90s. The high humidity will keep overnight lows well into the 70s and make the afternoons feel like triple digits.

