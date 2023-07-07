Sickle Cell Softball Tournament celebrates 45th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re interested in a weekend out at the park, or maybe on a diamond field, one community nonprofit is getting ready to batter up and help people fight sickle cell disease!

The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America is bringing back their 45th Annual Sickle Cell Softball tournament for the weekend of July 7 at Cargill Park.

Back in 1974, the chapter formed with a mission to assist persons that have sickle cell disease and/or sickle cell trait, to live stable and productive lives. A year later, they held their first tournament.

This year, officials say they expect to have over 1,500 participants. The entire community is invited to come to this weekend’s events!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday at 7 p.m.: Home Run Derby for Men Long Ball Derby for Women Senior Division for Men & Women 40 and over Fireworks

Saturday at 8 a.m.: Regular Tournament

Sunday at 8 a.m.: Tournament continues Car Show



There will also be food trucks with yummy treats and a kid’s Fun Zone! Spectator admission is $2 per person or $5 per carload. To register for the tournament, email nwlascdaa@bellsouth.net

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.