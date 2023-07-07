Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport Funeral Home offering assistance to mass shooting victims

By Daffney Dawson and Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Funeral Home says they will provide free caskets for the victims of the Fourth of July mass shooting that took place in the MLK neighborhood.

“I’m from the MLK area, my family is from the MLK area, my in laws are too. We just want to do what we can to stand with the families and allow them to know we are grieving with them,” said Funeral Director Brandon Patterson.

Four people lost their lives in the shooting that happened at an annual block party celebration. At least seven others are recovering from their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
July 4 mass shooting victims identified by coroner
Victims of Shreveport mass shooting identified; mayor releases statement
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood

Latest News

Left to right: Wayne Burton Land, JC Lee Kirby, 38
2 inmates escape from Bowie County jail
SWEPCO
AEP, SWEPCO donates $100K to ArkLaTex food banks
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Sickle Cell Softball Tournament celebrates 45th year