Shreveport Funeral Home offering assistance to mass shooting victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Funeral Home says they will provide free caskets for the victims of the Fourth of July mass shooting that took place in the MLK neighborhood.

“I’m from the MLK area, my family is from the MLK area, my in laws are too. We just want to do what we can to stand with the families and allow them to know we are grieving with them,” said Funeral Director Brandon Patterson.

Four people lost their lives in the shooting that happened at an annual block party celebration. At least seven others are recovering from their injuries.

