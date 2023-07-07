Shreveport church offers counseling, prayers for community traumatized by Fourth of July mass shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local pastor spoke with KSLA in regard to the mass shooting that happened the night of July 4.

Brandon Harper is the pastor at Johnson Holy Temple Church. It’s located at 1906 Joe Louis Blvd., which is less than a mile away from where the shooting took place. Four people were killed, and several others were injured. Harper says the community is devastated and traumatized.

Many of Harper’s church members live in the area. Because of the recent incident of gun violence, some of them are afraid to attend his church. Harper says he believes prayer will help the community.

”Our community is definitely shaken, whether it be here at our local church and those that don’t go to our local church that live in the area,” Harper said. “They’re shaken, and they’re even having some difficulties as it relates to being in large settings. So, you know, we have to reassure them that it’s okay, that it’s safe to even come to the institution that we call church.”

The church is offering counseling and prayer for the community.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.