Shreveport business owner ordered to pay $250k in fines over COVID-19 loan scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Shreveport has been ordered to pay a substantial fine after scamming the federal government out of COVID funds.

On July 6, Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison by US District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. She was convicted for making false statements to a federal agency in connection with an application for a CARES Act loan. In addition to spending time in prison, she is required to pay $250,000 in restitution.

In 2018, Massaquoi formed the Jane Elizabeth Education Group (JEEG) and also served as the president of a beauty career training company. In 2020, she applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) in the name of JEEG d/b/a Company 1, seeking approximately $500,000 in EIDL Program funds. At the same time, Massaquoi applied for a PPP loan in the name of JEEG d/b/a Company 1 trying to obtain $178,750.

As part of the EIDL application process, Massaquoi electronically submitted a Loan Authorization and Agreement to the SBA in April 2020. In the agreement, she certified to the SBA that:

“[JEEG] will not, without the prior written consent of SBA, make any distribution of Borrower’s assets, or give any preferential treatment, make any advance, directly or indirectly, by way of loan, gift, bonus, or otherwise to any owner or partner...”

She also certified that the loan funds would be used solely as working capital for her company.

Both loan applications were approved and Massaquoi. Approximately $500,000 in EIDL benefits were disbursed to a bank account held by Company 1. On April 23, 2020, approximately $178,750 in PPP loan benefits were also disbursed to a bank account held by Company 1.

After obtaining the loan benefits, Massaquoi transferred funds from Company 1′s bank account to other bank accounts that she personally controlled. She used the funds for a variety of personal expenses that included a down payment on the purchase of a residence and mortgage payments as well. Massaquoi also withdrew over $30,000 in cash, transferred over $50,000 to friends and family members and used approximately $83,000 to fund her personal investment and retirement accounts.

In total, Massaquoi used $250,000 of EIDL proceeds for her personal use.

“Because of the selfish actions of this defendant and her choice to defraud the government out of over $250,000 for her own personal gain, she now rightfully stands as a convicted felon and will spend time behind bars,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said. “The CARES Act was designed to help those with businesses that were suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not to line their own personal pockets to the detriment of the American taxpayer.”

Upon Massaquoi’s release from prison, she will serve three years of supervised release.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form ➣ https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

