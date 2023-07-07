Many future basketball stars learn Dynamic Drills from Dr. Cedric Ellis and friends

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “After play, I want to have my own camps, " says Bilal Richardson, Shreveport Mavericks center. “So, it’s good to sit behind Coach Ellis and learn from him.”

Bilal Richardson during skills at basketball camp (KSLA)

With decades of basketball experience, it’s safe to say many others have learned basketball under the direction of veteran coach, Dr. Cedric Ellis. The Woodlawn High School and Centenary hoops great is still promoting the game in his city.

“I don’t want to take all of the credit, " says Dr. Ellis. “All of the credit goes to my team. I was able to have some really good coaches to work with me in middle school, high school and college.

Dr. Cedric Ellis during basketball camp (KSLA)

For the second straight year, the Dynamic Drills Sessions basketball camp has returned. Dr. Ellis was able to recruit familiar faces for this week long event.

Malik Cooper working with kids during basketball camp (KSLA)

“I always tell people someone did it for me, and I like to do it for kids and other people around the area, " says Evangel Christian Academy alum, and Wiley College assistant, Malik Cooper. “Circle of life man. I love basketball, and I love kids. So, why not?”

Shreveport Mavericks star Bilal Richardson put off returning to his native Atlanta, Georgia to assist in this week’s fun.

“A lot of these kids grew up the same way I grew up, " says Richardson. “I didn’t have this type of guidance. I didn’t have camps to go to. So, I look forward to doing stuff like this.”

This week’s camp is only a sneak peek at what’s done year-round in this facility.

“A lot of these kids are kids that we know from The Basketball School, " says Dr. Ellis. “They come in every week working hard on their craft and we’re very proud of what we’ve put together.”

Trophies handed out to children during basketball camp (KSLA)

Leaving this week being better basketball players is great. But, there’s a bigger message.

“Basketball is a direct correlation to life, " says Cooper. “Play hard, work hard, together, listening, things of that nature. I just hope they get life lessons out of this.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.