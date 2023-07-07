Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Louisiana Film Prize wrap party to be hosted at Stray Cat

(pexels.com)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Film Prize is one of the world’s most unique film competitions and festivals; it takes place primarily in Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

On Tuesday, July 11, the festival will celebrate the end of the production phase for its Film Prize competition with a party. This is a great way to support the growing local art community.

The wrap party will be held at Stray Cat in downtown Shreveport starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

On Friday, July 7, KSLA was joined by Kelly Pederson, assistant director of Film Prize, and Chris Lyon, director of Film Prize, to preview the fun event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

