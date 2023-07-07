Louisiana Film Prize wrap party to be hosted at Stray Cat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Film Prize is one of the world’s most unique film competitions and festivals; it takes place primarily in Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

On Tuesday, July 11, the festival will celebrate the end of the production phase for its Film Prize competition with a party. This is a great way to support the growing local art community.

The wrap party will be held at Stray Cat in downtown Shreveport starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

On Friday, July 7, KSLA was joined by Kelly Pederson, assistant director of Film Prize, and Chris Lyon, director of Film Prize, to preview the fun event.

