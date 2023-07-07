Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Lakeside High School works on improving for 2023 in 7-on-7

Warriors invited Lincoln Prep for Summer football workouts
Players workout during Summer drills at Lakeside High School
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIBLEY, La. (KSLA) - The sounds of whistles, the voices of coaches demanding excellence - and the heat, were at Lakeside High School’s 7-on-7 workouts.

Lincoln Prep met Lakeside in Sibley for the latest training session for both sides.

The results of the workout don’t matter. But, how the Warriors respond to a taste of other competition, does.

“Trying to stay consistent is the number one deal, " says Mike Santelices, Lakeside head football coach. “There was an influx for years, head coaches were going every one or two years. Couldn’t get any consistency. Now, what we’re doing, it’s my fifth year here, so we’ve got junior high going. Got little league starting. We started that last year.”

Lakeside opens the 2023 season at home, versus Arcadia on September 1.

