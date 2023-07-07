A hot weekend ahead with Some storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Starting off your Friday with cooler temperatures than we have seen in a good while. Today is looking to be drier than yesterday and just as hot with highs in the low to mid-90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will be humid, as usual, with heat index values likely rising into the triple digits. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm during the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.

This weekend is going to be hot and humid with storm chances present on both days but higher on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid-90s are likely both days with heat index values right at the triple-digit mark, we are not expecting any heat-related alerts. Scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon and on Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible all day. Just like yesterday and the day before, we might see a severe storm or two. That will not be the norm for all the storms that shoot up.

Looking ahead to next week, we will be on the downslide of the rain chances with them peaking on Sunday. This coming week may look to warm up by the end of the week with highs approaching the upper-90s then. Most days do have a scattered storm chance but the chance won’t be as high as the weekend, especially by Wednesday. Heat index values may start creeping up along with the temperature by the end of next week.

