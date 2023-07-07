Corporal Clean offers sanitation service to Shreveport citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After the Fourth of July holiday and power outages due to recent storms, you probably had plenty of debris or spoiled food filling up your trash. A local company can help with that problem.

Dustin Allen and Heidi Sander, of Corporal Clean, joined KSLA on Thursday evening (July 6) to discuss their cleaning service. The company often sets its sights on the unwanted chore of cleaning out trash bins.

Allen and Sander explained why it’s so important to ensure trash cans are not full of bacteria or pests. They also offer a subscription service to do cleanings regularly.

Go here for pricing and services offered. ➣ Corporal Clean Shreveport

Full interview here:

