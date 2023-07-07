Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Corporal Clean offers sanitation service to Shreveport citizens

Corporal Clean offers to sanitize people's garbage cans
Corporal Clean offers to sanitize people's garbage cans
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After the Fourth of July holiday and power outages due to recent storms, you probably had plenty of debris or spoiled food filling up your trash. A local company can help with that problem.

Dustin Allen and Heidi Sander, of Corporal Clean, joined KSLA on Thursday evening (July 6) to discuss their cleaning service. The company often sets its sights on the unwanted chore of cleaning out trash bins.

Allen and Sander explained why it’s so important to ensure trash cans are not full of bacteria or pests. They also offer a subscription service to do cleanings regularly.

Go here for pricing and services offered. Corporal Clean Shreveport

Full interview here:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood
A car chase from Marion County, Texas, into Caddo Parish, La., on the evening of July 4, 2023,...
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments in Oil City
A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
July 4 mass shooting victims identified by coroner
Victims of Shreveport mass shooting identified; mayor releases statement

Latest News

A number of abandoned shoes have been found at the site of the Fourth of July mass shooting in...
Prayer vigil to be held Thurs. evening for victims of Shreveport mass shooting
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
Depression (generic).
How seasonal affective disorder can impact you during summer
July 4 mass shooting victims identified by coroner
Victims of Shreveport mass shooting identified; mayor releases statement