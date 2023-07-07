Concertgoer threw phone at Drake during show
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Drake is the latest performer to get hit on stage by something thrown by a concertgoer.
Someone threw a cell phone onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm or wrist, during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.
The phone fell to the floor.
Drake apparently was not hurt and continued the show.
It’s the latest in a slew of similar incidents in the several few weeks.
Targets have included Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.
Pink had a wheel of cheese and human ashes thrown at her while performing on stage in two separate incidents at her shows.
