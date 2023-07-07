Community welcomed at Job & Resource Fair July 8

Getting Answers
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for work opportunities, there’s an event coming up that’s just for you.

The David Raines Community Center (2920 Round Grove Ln.) will be hosting a kid friendly job and resource fair on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Vendors will be on site with job opportunities. Community resources will be available to answer any questions about your needs.

On Friday, July 7, KSLA was joined by Marvell Brown to talk more about what potential job seekers can expect.

