Coaches, players from Lincoln Prep remember Roy Johnson, Jr.

SIBLEY, La. (KSLA) - High School football teams are using this time to get ready for 2023, in offseason workouts.

One program is forced to play this year with heavy hearts. Tuesday, Lincoln Prep assistant football coach Roy Johnson, Jr. passed unexpectedly.

Johnson, Jr. has been with Lincoln Prep, since he was hired at the former Grambling Lab School over 15 years ago.

The Panthers joined Lakeside High School for a 7-on-7 workout, but their minds were on Coach Johnson.

“It hurt because he was more than a coach to me, he was my cousin, " says Lincoln Prep senior Marvin Johnson. “That was my family member. He looked after me. I felt at home at Lincoln Prep when he first came.”

