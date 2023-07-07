Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest

Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with its second largest surplus in history
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.(Source: Canva)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The fiscal year ended in Arkansas with a surplus of more than $1.1 billion, which is the state’s second largest, finance officials announced Wednesday.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the state's net available revenue for the fiscal year that ended on Friday totaled nearly $7.2 billion. The state's individual income taxes came in below last year's numbers but above what was forecast, while corporate income and sales tax collections were above last year and forecast.

“The economy outperformed expectations across the fiscal year in revenue results amid volatility from slowing inflation, tax reductions and tight labor markets," Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said in a statement.

The record for a surplus was set in the previous fiscal year, when Arkansas reported a $1.6 billion surplus. The state has reported its three highest surpluses over the past three years.

Republican lawmakers have cited the state's surpluses as they've pushed for tax cuts in Arkansas in recent years. In April, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law a measure cutting individual and corporate income taxes by $124 million a year.

Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders, said the governor “will continue working to responsibly phase out the state income tax. Henning said that “being financially sound and strong helps keep us moving in that direction.”

Most Read

A 2021 mugshot of Kenavion Marquise Baker
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in trunk of car
Convicted child killer again sentenced to die for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom
July 4 mass shooting victims identified by coroner
Victims of Shreveport mass shooting identified; mayor releases statement
Surveillance footage from FLC
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Trouble at the Daycare
SPD respond to shooting on Pearl Ave.
At least 4 dead, 7 injured in late-night Fourth of July shooting in MLK neighborhood

Latest News

Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
Houston Astros
Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Sunday
Houston Dynamo
Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo