AEP, SWEPCO donates $100K to ArkLaTex food banks

SWEPCO
SWEPCO((Source: SWEPCO))
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO’s parent company, the AEP Foundation, is donating $100,000 to help the communities affected by the June 16 storms.

The funds will be shared among the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, East Texas Food Bank, Harvest Texarkana and Titus County Cares.

“We know our communities depend on us, and our crews worked tirelessly to rebuild our energy delivery system following this unannounced and unprecedented storm,” said Brett Mattison, SWEPCO president and COO. “We’re grateful to all our community partners for the important role they’ve played throughout this storm response and are hopeful this donation from the American Electric Power Foundation will offer help when its needed most.”

SWEPCO also donated four truckloads of food to the Food Bank of NWLA, Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church after power was restored.

“SWEPCO, along with the AEP Foundation, continues to strive to add value to the communities it serves and make a difference in areas of critical need. Giving back to our communities is foundational to our vision of powering a brighter future,” said Brian Bond, SWEPCO vice president.

SWEPCO says in the last five years they have contributed more than $1 million to support basic human needs. Of that amount, 59 grants totaling $515,000 was given to food-related projects.

