5 arrests made in connection with death of Homer High football player

Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.(Homer Pelicans)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several arrests have been made in connection with the death of a Homer High School football player.

On Thursday, June 6, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenshawn Carter, 18, of Homer, in connection with the death of Ja’Kerion Calome. Carter is chared with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Four other juveniles were also arrested and face the same two charges.

Calome was shot and killed back on June 22 in the 200 block of West Third Street in Homer. The Homer Police Department responded and learned Calome had sustained a deadly gunshot wound. He was a senior at Homer High School and played on the football team.

The sheriff’s office continues its investigation into Calome’s death. Further arrests and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about Calome’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-927-2011, or go online to claibornesheriff.org.

COACH OF DECEASED HOMER FOOTBALL PLAYER SPEAKS OUT

Ja’Kerion Calome was #8 on the football team.

