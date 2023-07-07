Getting Answers
16-year-old critically injured after large oak tree snaps in half, crashes in Jackson Square

A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square...
A large oak tree being trimmed snapped in half, injuring at least one person in Jackson Square on Fri., July 7.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large oak tree in historic Jackson Square snapped in half Friday (July 7), falling on a 16-year-old male, officials say.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One witness on Twitter (@bandwagons) reported hearing “lots of screaming” and seeing bystanders pulling people away from the debris.

“I heard the cracking of thunder,” another witness said.

The witness says the 16-year-old was trapped beneath the large branch and was taken away in an ambulance.

“Hopefully they’re okay,” the person said.

